More planes flying over my garden by nigelrogers
Photo 1195

More planes flying over my garden

Some of the Red Arrows regrouping over my roof!
19th July 2024 19th Jul 24

Nigel Rogers

@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
gloria jones ace
Fantastic capture!
July 19th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Delightful. Love them!
July 19th, 2024  
