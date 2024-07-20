Sign up
Photo 1196
Red Arrows again
Sorry I am a Red Arrows fan. This one from the field at the back of my house!!
20th July 2024
20th Jul 24
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1276
photos
78
followers
48
following
1189
1190
1191
1192
1193
1194
1195
1196
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
20th July 2024 12:08pm
Tags
riat
,
red-arrows
