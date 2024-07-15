Previous
A cat called Lemon by nigelrogers
A cat called Lemon

Drinking a large glass of tonic water. With half a slice of lemon I suddenly saw this cat like image:.. And, before you ask, there was no gin involved in this mirage!!
15th July 2024 15th Jul 24

Nigel Rogers

@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Suzanne ace
I instantly saw the cat. Well shot! What would you see if there was gine involved, I wonder???
July 15th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Cool pic!
July 15th, 2024  
