Giffords Circus 2 by nigelrogers
Giffords Circus 2

Had to post another from last night's show! Thes two where spinning very fast on roller skates so a bit difficult to capture !
12th September 2023 12th Sep 23

Nigel Rogers

Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
September 12th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Wonderful action shot.
September 12th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great shot. The last time that I was on roller skates I was spinning seconds before I landed on the floor.
September 12th, 2023  
