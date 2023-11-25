Sign up
Previous
Photo 959
Lineout win but game lost
Congratulations Leicester, Glos were on the pitch and that's all I can find to say.......
25th November 2023
25th Nov 23
3
0
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1019
photos
58
followers
34
following
262% complete
View this month »
952
953
954
955
956
957
958
959
9
9
3
365
Tags
rugby
,
gloucester
Corinne C
ace
Fun action shot
November 26th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A fabulous action shot
November 26th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Great action shot.
November 26th, 2023
