Previous
Next
Potential gems by nigelrogers
Photo 965

Potential gems

These stones were bought from a roadside stall in Namibia. We had a geologist on our tour who was able to verify each one, the stall was also licensed by the government. Having now put the out we are wondering what to make with them!!
1st December 2023 1st Dec 23

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
265% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise