Previous
A candles dying moments by nigelrogers
Photo 965

A candles dying moments

I liked the remains of this candle and the heat pattern in the shadow.
4th December 2023 4th Dec 23

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
264% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise