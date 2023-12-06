Sign up
Previous
Photo 966
Inside the teranium
A very heavy cold is keeping me housebound, but I did pick up my camera today!
6th December 2023
6th Dec 23
3
0
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1028
photos
58
followers
34
following
264% complete
View this month »
959
960
961
962
963
964
965
966
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plants
,
fairford
,
teranium
Bill Davidson
Great Image.
December 6th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Great colours. It certainly looks happy and healthy.
December 6th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Neat capture
December 6th, 2023
