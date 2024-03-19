Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1073
In the grounds of St Mary’s Abbey
Two wooden statues in the grounds of our local church in Cirencester.
19th March 2024
19th Mar 24
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1140
photos
69
followers
42
following
293% complete
View this month »
1066
1067
1068
1069
1070
1071
1072
1073
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
19th March 2024 3:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
statue
,
wood
,
texture
,
cirencester
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close