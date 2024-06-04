Sign up
Photo 1151
Kew Gardens 4
Apparently this is a Vitex Altissimo from Sri Lanka..
4th June 2024
4th Jun 24
1
1
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1225
photos
73
followers
43
following
1144
1145
1146
1147
1148
1149
1150
1151
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
2nd June 2024 2:41pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kew
,
palm-house
Judith Johnson
ace
Amazing! Stunning photo
June 4th, 2024
