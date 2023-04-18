Next
Time waits for no man by nigelrogers
1 / 365

Time waits for no man

Found this great sundial in house we visiting on our way back from Cornwall.
18th April 2023 18th Apr 23

Nigel Rogers

@nigelrogers
Photography has always been an interest for...
Dawn ace
A nice find
September 9th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Very nice.
September 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
