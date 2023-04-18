Sign up
Next
1 / 365
Time waits for no man
Found this great sundial in house we visiting on our way back from Cornwall.
18th April 2023
18th Apr 23
2
2
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
932
photos
53
followers
31
following
13% complete
View this month »
44
45
46
47
48
49
50
51
Latest from all albums
874
875
876
877
878
879
880
881
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Themes
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
time
,
green
,
gardens
,
sundial
,
architectural
Dawn
ace
A nice find
September 9th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Very nice.
September 9th, 2023
