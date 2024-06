Temple of Zeus

The other way from Hadrian’s arch lie the stark remains of the Temple of Zeus. Construction began in 6th century BC but was ultimately completed in 2nd century AD by Roman emperor Hadrian. It is said to have been destroyed in 3rd century AD. In its glory, it was the largest temple in Greece and had over 100 columns! Now, only 15 remain standing and one remains where it fell in a storm in 1852. It is not know what happened to the rest.