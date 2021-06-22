Sign up
15 / 365
A Branch with a Beard
This lichen caught my eye and I had to lie down on the wet grass to get my shot. The things I now do for 365 !!!!
22nd June 2021
22nd Jun 21
0
0
Ian George
ace
@nodrognai
I have been interested in photography on and off for a number of years since I retired. Since my retirement I have sought a project every...
92
photos
27
followers
28
following
4% complete
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
72
73
74
75
76
14
15
77
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
lichen
