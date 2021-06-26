Sign up
19 / 365
The Reluctant Bather
Hey, dad, I am not going in there the bath is filthy!!
26th June 2021
26th Jun 21
Ian George
@nodrognai
I have been interested in photography on and off for a number of years since I retired. Since my retirement I have sought a project every...
dog
bath
humour
Jo Worboys
Would be an off white shade after!
June 26th, 2021
