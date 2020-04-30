as it began... so it ends...

wellp... i made it to the end of the month with the one subject 30 shots challenge... it's been an interesting exercise for sure... i didn't manage to do 30 different techniques, but i do think i came reasonably close... did *cheat* a few times with using the window sill as a stage, but that was always going to happen...for posterity:1. low key2. "and friends"3. pep ventosa style4. crystal ball5. food photography (ok - it's a stretch, but still)6. grungy macro detail7. fish eye8. the view9. lensbaby10. vortography11. zoom burst12. still life / perspective (bottle)13. macro14. blurism15. white on white16. fork (hey - for me that counts as a technique!)17. detail18. collage19. silhouette20. in-camera multiple exposure21. reflection / night shot22. selfie with a mask23. in camera movement24. etsooi25. world penguin day26. selective colour27. fish eye28. light painting29. context shot30. compositethank you to everyone who joined in this journey... i'll post a summing up thread later on this evening...