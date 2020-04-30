as it began... so it ends...

wellp... i made it to the end of the month with the one subject 30 shots challenge... it's been an interesting exercise for sure... i didn't manage to do 30 different techniques, but i do think i came reasonably close... did *cheat* a few times with using the window sill as a stage, but that was always going to happen...
for posterity:
1. low key
2. "and friends"
3. pep ventosa style
4. crystal ball
5. food photography (ok - it's a stretch, but still)
6. grungy macro detail
7. fish eye
8. the view
9. lensbaby
10. vortography
11. zoom burst
12. still life / perspective (bottle)
13. macro
14. blurism
15. white on white
16. fork (hey - for me that counts as a technique!)
17. detail
18. collage
19. silhouette
20. in-camera multiple exposure
21. reflection / night shot
22. selfie with a mask
23. in camera movement
24. etsooi
25. world penguin day
26. selective colour
27. fish eye
28. light painting
29. context shot
30. composite
thank you to everyone who joined in this journey... i'll post a summing up thread later on this evening...