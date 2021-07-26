Sign up
Photo 3455
harbinger
about that light at the end of the tunnel... yeah you know the one I mean...
(it's been a day 🤣)
and that's all she wrote for tonight folks!
26th July 2021
26th Jul 21
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
6
2
1
365
E-M5MarkIII
26th July 2021 9:14pm
light
bird
figure
fish eye
signs and portents
mailing tube
fishy eye
JackieR
ace
How do you light these shots and not have the light bulb in shot??
This is cleverly powerful
July 27th, 2021
Peter Dulis
ace
fabulous
July 27th, 2021
