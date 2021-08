ET phone home!

for 52Frames night photography prompt... an epic fail from all perspectives - it wasn't even nighttime when i shot this! i really wanted to go out and about somewhere for a nightshoot, but the days are still kinda long, i've got long working days and i'm beat by 9pm, and, well... COVID...



next weeks's prompt is "texture"... hopefully i'll be able to come up with something that isn't a craptastic mess...