Previous
Photo 4465
Boat
Prolly first of many… at the cottage for a couple of days and I typically find the canoes eminently photographable…. at any rate, they don’t tend to wander off unexpectedly 🙄
12th July 2024
12th Jul 24
0
2
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5659
photos
294
followers
43
following
1223% complete
4457
4458
4459
4461
4462
4463
4464
4465
Photo Details
Views
13
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
12th July 2024 7:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract
,
boat
,
northy-cottage
