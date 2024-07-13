Previous
Can you see the forest for the trees? by northy
Can you see the forest for the trees?

Taken during a hike along the Centennial Ridges trail at Algonquin park…
13th July 2024 13th Jul 24

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Simply Amanda
So wonderfully dark! Hi friend!!
July 13th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Great shadows
July 14th, 2024  
