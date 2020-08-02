Sign up
Photo 582
B is for basket case
another abstract... in colour... this is a macro of a metal basket that has bits of rust on it... for abstract words...
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43873/abstract-augus
t
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43883/august-words-of-the-month
2nd August 2020
2nd Aug 20
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Views
7
Fav's
1
just because...
Canon EOS 70D
2nd August 2020 9:33am
Tags
macro
,
colour
,
what is this colour of which you speak
,
abstractaug2020
,
aug20words
,
driven to abstraction
,
northy-abstract2020
