Previous
Next
exercise in frustration by northy
Photo 641

exercise in frustration

i decided weeks ago that this would be my last upload for the "30 days of pawn"... and i actually put it together last weekend... but it didn't quite work out the way i wanted it to... so i tried it again... and again... and again... and then i tried the online tool that @onewing (Babs) pointed me to - only it came out horribly pixelated... so i tried it on photoshop again... and then the picture got lost in the abyss that is my file structure... and then i finally found it... and well... here it is...

30th September 2020 30th Sep 20

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
175% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
Looks good. Wonder why the orb came out pixelated. Maybe if you put each photo in full size it could be too much for the program. I reduce each photo I put in there to about 500 kb or 600 kb because if you put a photo in over 1 mb each it can't cope with it.

I do like this result though. fav.
October 3rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise