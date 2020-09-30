exercise in frustration

i decided weeks ago that this would be my last upload for the "30 days of pawn"... and i actually put it together last weekend... but it didn't quite work out the way i wanted it to... so i tried it again... and again... and again... and then i tried the online tool that @onewing (Babs) pointed me to - only it came out horribly pixelated... so i tried it on photoshop again... and then the picture got lost in the abyss that is my file structure... and then i finally found it... and well... here it is...
I do like this result though. fav.