last night i thought i might perhaps play the tag challenge... randomly clicked on a couple of tags and ended up with building and hipstamatic... i had the hipsta app from a few years ago when it was all the rage, so i dug it back up and played around with it for a bit this morning... these buildings form part of the Old Mill Inn...(I figured i needed some buildings that evoked a sense of yesteryear to go along with the hipsta app)...