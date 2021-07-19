Sign up
Photo 680
the raft
it was a delightfully misty morning
19th July 2021
19th Jul 21
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Tags
lake
,
mist
,
buoys
,
raft
,
northy-cottage
,
liminal space
