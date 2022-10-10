Previous
panning - a tiny modicum of success by northy
panning - a tiny modicum of success

another one from my panning efforts this morning... i consider this one moderately successful - although admittedly it's a rather dubious success at that...

an epic fail, if slightly artsier, attempt at panning in my other album:
https://365project.org/northy/365

for my push challenge set by @suez1e
10th October 2022

northy

@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
northy
@suez1e - my other attempt from this morning... i think this one fits the bill slightly better, although still leaves a lot to be desired!
October 10th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
October 11th, 2022  
