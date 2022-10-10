Sign up
Photo 727
panning - a tiny modicum of success
another one from my panning efforts this morning... i consider this one moderately successful - although admittedly it's a rather dubious success at that...
an epic fail, if slightly artsier, attempt at panning in my other album:
https://365project.org/northy/365
for my push challenge set by
@suez1e
10th October 2022
10th Oct 22
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Tags
panning
,
human element
,
northypushed
,
northy-pushed
,
get-pushed-532
☠northy
ace
@suez1e
- my other attempt from this morning... i think this one fits the bill slightly better, although still leaves a lot to be desired!
October 10th, 2022
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
October 11th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
