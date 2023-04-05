Sign up
Photo 752
waiting for the train to Sintra
taken at the Lisbon train station (Rossi i think)... this was the day we went to Sintra to visit some castles 🙂
5th April 2023
5th Apr 23
1
2
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5088
photos
331
followers
46
following
745
746
747
748
749
750
751
752
4031
749
750
4032
4033
751
752
4034
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
just because...
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
1st April 2023 3:42am
Tags
train station
,
street
,
lisbon
,
vacation
,
human element
,
vacay
,
vacay-spring2023
Antonio-S
ace
Rossio train Station. Beautiful station, but we would like to have better quality trains in Portugal...
April 6th, 2023
