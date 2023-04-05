Previous
waiting for the train to Sintra by northy
Photo 752

waiting for the train to Sintra

taken at the Lisbon train station (Rossi i think)... this was the day we went to Sintra to visit some castles 🙂
5th April 2023

northy

Photo Details

Antonio-S ace
Rossio train Station. Beautiful station, but we would like to have better quality trains in Portugal...
April 6th, 2023  
