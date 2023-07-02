Sign up
Previous
Photo 783
blurred vision
i'm forever dropping my contact lenses when trying to jab them into my eye first thing in the morning 🥴
for 52Frames "morning routine" prompt...
2nd July 2023
2nd Jul 23
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Photo Details
Album
just because...
Taken
2nd July 2023 4:32pm
Tags
macro
bokeh
morning routine
contact lens
52frames-2023-northy
