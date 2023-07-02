Previous
blurred vision by northy
Photo 783

blurred vision

i'm forever dropping my contact lenses when trying to jab them into my eye first thing in the morning 🥴

for 52Frames "morning routine" prompt...
2nd July 2023 2nd Jul 23

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
214% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise