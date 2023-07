for get pushed this week @allsop challenged me to make a photo of the one luxury item i would take with me to a desert island a la "Desert Island Discs"...for those not familiar with the radio show, here is a link:this was tricky... books and music are already accounted for... and camera seemed unrealistic given need for a power source and a computer to play around with the images... i contemplated a towel or an umbrella, but in the end, i supposed if left to my own devices long enough i might ultimately take up writing...