nevermore... by northy
Photo 829

nevermore...

visited the Tower of London today (and St. Paul's)... most fascinated by the ravens 🥴
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YAE1XTvKLXA
2nd October 2023 2nd Oct 23

☠northy

@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
JackieR ace
Fabulous catchlight in that beady eye
October 2nd, 2023  
