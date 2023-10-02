Sign up
Photo 829
Photo 829
nevermore...
visited the Tower of London today (and St. Paul's)... most fascinated by the ravens 🥴
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YAE1XTvKLXA
2nd October 2023
2nd Oct 23
1
0
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
5356
photos
305
followers
44
following
227% complete
822
823
824
825
826
827
828
829
122
827
4207
828
123
4208
4209
829
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
just because...
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
2nd October 2023 10:51am
Tags
raven
,
tower of london
,
the tower
,
the tower of london
,
northy-soundtrack
,
uktrip2023
JackieR
ace
Fabulous catchlight in that beady eye
October 2nd, 2023
