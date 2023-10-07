Previous
exit... stage left! by northy
exit... stage left!

(pretty sure the direction is meant to be from the actor's pot 🥴)

i wouldn't normally post two of the same thing, but really struggling with the "dappled light" prompt on 52F and looking for input...

in this case i had the sieve sitting over the light... i think it works better than the other one although i can't say i really like either of them... sigh...
7th October 2023

☠northy

