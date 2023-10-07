Sign up
Photo 831
exit... stage left!
(pretty sure the direction is meant to be from the actor's pot 🥴)
i wouldn't normally post two of the same thing, but really struggling with the "dappled light" prompt on 52F and looking for input...
in this case i had the sieve sitting over the light... i think it works better than the other one although i can't say i really like either of them... sigh...
7th October 2023
7th Oct 23
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Photo Details
Views
9
Fav's
1
Album
just because...
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
7th October 2023 9:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clown
,
lego
,
dappled light
,
lego clown
,
sad clown
,
minifigure
,
dappling
,
52frames-2023-northy
