Previous
Next
In the window by novab
300 / 365

In the window

I'm sure he could see me in the window and wondered why I did not put any more peanuts out for him.

Thanks for stopping by and have a fabulous day.
20th December 2019 20th Dec 19

Nova

ace
@novab
Jan 4/19 I've got some decision to make... Jan 27/18 It's a new year and I'm still here! Have a fabulous day! --------------------- Jan 9/17 Now that I...
82% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Day ace
He looks happy enough.
December 23rd, 2019  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise