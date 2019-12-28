Sign up
Pet portrait
This is the fifth year for Merry's photo shoot. He does not mind posing as long as there is food to eat. This set-up was inspired by a special Christmas card we received this year.
Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
28th December 2019
28th Dec 19
Nova
ace
@novab
Jan 4/19 I've got some decision to make... Jan 27/18 It's a new year and I'm still here! Have a fabulous day! --------------------- Jan 9/17 Now that I...
1747
photos
132
followers
64
following
84% complete
Album
365 - year 5
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
27th December 2019 7:50pm
christmas
pet
bokeh
merry
guinea pig
brussel sprouts
theme-holidays
