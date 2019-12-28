Previous
Pet portrait by novab
Pet portrait

This is the fifth year for Merry's photo shoot. He does not mind posing as long as there is food to eat. This set-up was inspired by a special Christmas card we received this year.

Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!

