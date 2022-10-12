Previous
Next
At the lake by novab
104 / 365

At the lake

Love the colours in Nova Scotia this time of year.
Have a great day!
12th October 2022 12th Oct 22

Nova

ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
28% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful autumn capture.
October 13th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise