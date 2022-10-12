Sign up
104 / 365
At the lake
Love the colours in Nova Scotia this time of year.
Have a great day!
12th October 2022
12th Oct 22
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365 - year 8
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
12th October 2022 2:07pm
Exif
View Info
water
leaves
trees
autumn
relaxing
lake
nova scotia
theme-landscapes
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful autumn capture.
October 13th, 2022
