103 / 365
The view
There is no bad view when you are at the Cape Spear Lighthouse National Historic Site.
Another photo from our recent trip to Newfoundland.
9th September 2022
9th Sep 22
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
2386
photos
151
followers
74
following
96
97
98
99
100
101
102
103
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365 - year 8
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
8th September 2022 4:37pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
sky
,
rocks
,
fence
,
clouds
,
people
,
newfoundland
,
my girl
,
cape spear
Leli
ace
I like how you composed the shot.
September 14th, 2022
