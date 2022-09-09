Previous
The view by novab
103 / 365

The view

There is no bad view when you are at the Cape Spear Lighthouse National Historic Site.

Another photo from our recent trip to Newfoundland.
9th September 2022 9th Sep 22

Nova

@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
Leli ace
I like how you composed the shot.
September 14th, 2022  
