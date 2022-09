Explain This Again

Poor Nova. Nova is my son's 18 month old, long hair German Shepherd. She tore her ACL and had to have knee surgery to repair it. How do you tell a 75 pound puppy to not be active for 12-16 weeks? And wear the "cone of shame" so she cannot lick her stitches.