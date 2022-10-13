Previous
Pretty colours by novab
Pretty colours

Just a small selection of leaves that I collected.
Thanks for stopping by & enjoy your day.
13th October 2022 13th Oct 22

Nova

@novab
Nova
Photo Details

Margaret Brown ace
Love the autumn colours, fav
October 14th, 2022  
