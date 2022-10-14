Previous
drying by novab
drying

I'm still using my clothesline when it's warmer out.

Thanks for stopping by and enjoy your day!
14th October 2022

Nova

@novab
Hi, I'm Nova, living on the east coast of Canada.
Lin
Awesome - instant fav
October 16th, 2022  
Islandgirl
Lovely fall photo!
I use my clothesline as well as long as I can! Lol
October 16th, 2022  
