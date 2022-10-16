Sign up
107 / 365
On the trail
A fabulous 9km walk along Lake William. There don't seem to be too many leaves left in the trees here, but the colours are still amazing.
Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
16th October 2022
16th Oct 22
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I'm Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family's life and I enjoy trying to...
Photo Details
Album
365 - year 8
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
16th October 2022 2:10pm
Tags
sky
,
reflection
,
grass
,
clouds
,
trail
,
lake
,
theme-landscapes
