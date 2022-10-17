Sign up
108 / 365
Paddler at the lake
Such a nice surprise to see this paddler at the lake. I did post this photo to my local neighbourhood sharing site and found out that Zeda was the person paddling and I will send a copy directly to her.
Have a great day!
17th October 2022
17th Oct 22
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
101
102
103
104
105
106
107
108
Tags
water
,
leaves
,
trees
,
autumn
,
boat
,
lake
,
paddler
,
papermill lake
,
theme-landscapes
