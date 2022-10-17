Previous
Paddler at the lake by novab
108 / 365

Paddler at the lake

Such a nice surprise to see this paddler at the lake. I did post this photo to my local neighbourhood sharing site and found out that Zeda was the person paddling and I will send a copy directly to her.

17th October 2022 17th Oct 22

Nova

@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
