111 / 365
2nd Jump!
Because I made him jump (in the previous photo) I had to do it too. But the set-up was not as good here, as I can't tell how high off the bridge I was.
Thanks for stopping by & have a great day!
20th October 2022
20th Oct 22
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
2394
photos
149
followers
73
following
104
105
106
107
108
109
110
111
Views
12
Comments
2
Album
365 - year 8
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
16th October 2022 3:07pm
leaves
fun
trees
jump
walking
autumn
trail
selfie
theme-landscapes
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wow, very cool.
October 22nd, 2022
MamaBec
ace
Such a fun capture.
October 22nd, 2022
