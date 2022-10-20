Previous
2nd Jump! by novab
111 / 365

2nd Jump!

Because I made him jump (in the previous photo) I had to do it too. But the set-up was not as good here, as I can't tell how high off the bridge I was.

Thanks for stopping by & have a great day!
20th October 2022 20th Oct 22

Nova

ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wow, very cool.
October 22nd, 2022  
MamaBec ace
Such a fun capture.
October 22nd, 2022  
