Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
110 / 365
Jump!
I asked my hubby if he was willing to jump for me in my photo and he agreed to only one action shot. And this is how it turned out. :D
Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
19th October 2022
19th Oct 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
2393
photos
149
followers
73
following
30% complete
View this month »
103
104
105
106
107
108
109
110
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 - year 8
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
16th October 2022 2:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
fun
,
trees
,
jump
,
walking
,
autumn
,
trail
,
theme-landscapes
Islandgirl
ace
That’s too funny!
Great timing and how nice of your husband to be so cooperative!
Love it!
October 20th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Great timing and how nice of your husband to be so cooperative!
Love it!