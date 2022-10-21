Sign up
112 / 365
Reflections
It's nice to see reflections in the water on a calm day in Nova Scotia
Thanks for stopping by & have a great day!
21st October 2022
21st Oct 22
0
0
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I'm Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family's life and I enjoy trying to...
2395
photos
149
followers
73
following
30% complete
View this month »
105
106
107
108
109
110
111
112
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365 - year 8
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
20th October 2022 12:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
water
,
walking
,
boards
,
waterfront
,
nova scotia
,
bedford
