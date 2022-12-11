Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
140 / 365
Icing
I really enjoying eating chocolate cake with chocolate icing and the candy snow flakes are pretty good too.
Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
11th December 2022
11th Dec 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
2423
photos
148
followers
74
following
38% complete
View this month »
133
134
135
136
137
138
139
140
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365 - year 8
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
10th December 2022 5:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kitchen
,
chocolate
,
food
,
cake
,
icing
,
snowflake
,
still-life
,
theme-festive
Corinne C
ace
Looks decadent 😊
December 12th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close