138 / 365
Apple slice anyone?
After baking two cakes and making the icing, I thought a little snack would be good with the leftover icing. And I was right! :)
Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
10th December 2022
10th Dec 22
2
2
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
2421
photos
148
followers
74
following
37% complete
View this month »
131
132
133
134
135
136
137
138
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 - year 8
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
10th December 2022 5:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kitchen
,
snack
,
apple
,
bokeh
,
slice
,
theme-festive
marius popa
Nice DOF!
December 10th, 2022
JeannieC57
OMG I love this. I wish I could give it more stars. My boss teases me about my obsession with googly eyes!
December 10th, 2022
