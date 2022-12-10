Previous
Next
Apple slice anyone? by novab
138 / 365

Apple slice anyone?

After baking two cakes and making the icing, I thought a little snack would be good with the leftover icing. And I was right! :)

Thanks for stopping by and have a great day!
10th December 2022 10th Dec 22

Nova

ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
37% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marius popa
Nice DOF!
December 10th, 2022  
JeannieC57
OMG I love this. I wish I could give it more stars. My boss teases me about my obsession with googly eyes!
December 10th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise