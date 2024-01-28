Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
258 / 365
The Flash
Just playing around with my new camera and trying to figure out the new buttons. I don't use the flash on my camera, but I do like the effect it makes in the mirror here.
Have a great day!
28th January 2024
28th Jan 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nova
ace
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
2544
photos
138
followers
66
following
70% complete
View this month »
251
252
253
254
255
256
257
258
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365 - year 8/9
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
28th January 2024 12:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
me
,
mirror
,
reflection
,
camera
,
flash
,
selfie
Peter
ace
Great selfie and fantastic camera Nova enjoy:)
January 28th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close