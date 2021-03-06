Previous
Steam by okvalle
Steam

A factory that produces plasterboards have a chimney that pour out steam from the production. I passed this place this evening and had to take a picture. I already had today’s picture in the box but I choose to show you this instead.
6th March 2021

Ole Kristian Valle

I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Ten years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
