Wagtail

When I was a very young man I worked in a mental nursing home, and one of the friendly residents became a person to have many conversations with. I went to the military after a while, and I was surprised by a letter from the very man. He talked about this and that, but one of the things I remember well is that he mentioned that the Wagtail had come, so now it was spring. I alway remember this man and his letter whenever I see a Wagtail.