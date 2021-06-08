Previous
Backlit ferns by okvalle
Backlit ferns

At a park where I took a few pictures I saw these as was about to leave. I find ferns very beautiful and decorative.
8th June 2021

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Ten years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
moni kozi
Beautiful shot
June 8th, 2021  
