Fishing in the river by okvalle
220 / 365

Fishing in the river

A sculpture by the river in the city center of Kongsberg, Norway
8th August 2021 8th Aug 21

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Ten years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
