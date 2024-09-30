Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1370
A tight fit!
As I was crossing the pedestrian bridge, I saw these construction workers trying to fit in a concrete element on the new city bridge.
The bridge is seriously taking shape, but I can't see it in this picture though.
30th September 2024
30th Sep 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
2175
photos
44
followers
22
following
375% complete
View this month »
1363
1364
1365
1366
1367
1368
1369
1370
Latest from all albums
1364
129
1365
1366
1367
1368
1369
1370
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
30th September 2024 2:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Oli Lindenskov
Flott💪😊
September 30th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close