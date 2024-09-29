Previous
Reflection by okvalle
Photo 1369

Reflection

I dropped off my car at a garage for some repairs that will be done tomorrow. I walked along the river on my way home, and of course I brought my camera to capture some scenes. This was the best result I got on my walk.
29th September 2024 29th Sep 24

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
Photo Details

moni kozi
astonishing photo
September 29th, 2024  
