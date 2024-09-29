Sign up
Reflection
I dropped off my car at a garage for some repairs that will be done tomorrow. I walked along the river on my way home, and of course I brought my camera to capture some scenes. This was the best result I got on my walk.
29th September 2024
29th Sep 24
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
moni kozi
astonishing photo
September 29th, 2024
